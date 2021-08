Russian President Vladimir Putin explained the scale of wildfires and flash floods in the country by climate change, Tass reports.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of state promised during his meeting with the government to hold a separate meeting on combating wildfires and flash floods on August 6.

"All this is largely connected to the climate change - both global and in our country," Putin noted.

According to the President, during the last 44 years, the average yearly temperature in the country has been increasing 2.8 times faster "than in the global dimension."