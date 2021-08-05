Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired by Artur Harutyunyan took place, the press service of Artsakh NA informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Discussion of 3 draft laws were the issues on the Agenda.

According to the Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Migration of the Republic of Artsakh, V. Arakelyan, According V. Arakelyan to the Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Migration of the Republic of Artsakh, construction of a large number of houses, apartments, as well as social infrastructure for the IDPs at the expense of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund is planned in the near future. In order to facilitate the VAT exemption process, the draft law "On Amendments and Addenda to the Law "On Value Added Tax"" proposes to exempt them directly from VAT without the qualification of a charitable commission.

With the adoption of the draft, the supply of goods, works and / or services at the expense of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund will be exempt from VAT in accordance with the procedure established by the Government of the Artsakh Republic.

Another amendment to the draft law "On Making Amendments and Addenda to the Law "On Value Added Tax"" proposed by the decision of the government is to establish a procedure for determining the amount to be offset and (or) refunded against other tax liabilities of the taxpayer at the expense of value added tax, which will ensure the implementation of the zero rate.

With the adoption of the bill the tax burden on companies exporting from the territory of Artsakh will be significantly reduced, thus consequently, have a positive impact on exports from the country.

Chairman of the Cadaster and State Property Management Committee of the Republic of Artsakh S. Galstyan presented the draft law "On Making Amendments and Addenda to the Law "On State Duty"", the development of which is conditioned by ensuring an acceptable ratio of the average income of the general public and the state fee for state registration of residential houses or apartments as well as the need to exempt the Artsakh Republic from paying state duties on a number of services.

At the same time, exempting owners from paying a state fee for state registration of ownership (use) of real estate acquired before January 1, 2001 stems from the need to promote the process of state registration of rights to the mentioned real estate, bringing them into the legal-tax field.

The draft proposes to reduce the amount of state duty on certain services envisaged by the Law "On State Duty" and exemption from payment of state duty.

The authors of the drafts answered the questions raised by the deputies.

All 3 submitted bills were approved by the committee and included in the agenda of the forthcoming special sitting.

NA President Arthur Tovmasyan was present at the sitting.