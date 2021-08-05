Artsakhpress

Zelensky urges Donbass residents who consider themselves Russian to leave for Russia

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that it is a big mistake to remain in Donbass for those citizens who consider themselves Russian and advised them to go to Russia. He made this statement in an interview with the Dom TV channel a fragment of which was published on Thursday on the channel’s website, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 5, ARTSAKHPRESS"I think that if you live on the Donbass territory today, which is temporarily occupied, and you think that ‘our cause is right, we need to be with Russia, we are Russian,’ then it is a big mistake to remain living in Donbass, it will never become Russian territory. Never. It doesn’t matter for how long it has been occupied, it’s like that wall that used to be in Germany," he said. In relation to that, the head of state asserted that "for the sake of your children and grandchildren it is already time to go find a place for yourself in the Russian Federation." According to him, "there won’t be a civilization without Ukraine" on the Donbass territory.

At the same time, the Ukrainian president addressed Ukrainians in Donbass and expressed confidence that the region will return as part of Ukraine. "If you feel that you’re Ukrainian and you respect the Ukrainian flag, the Ukrainian language, even if they didn’t teach you at school. Read books on your own. If you feel that you’re Ukrainian, be there. This land will be de-occupied," he asserted.


     

Politics

President Armen Sarkissi held a meeting with Japan’s Ambassador to Armenia

President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with Japan’s Ambassador to Armenia Fukushima Masanori, the Presidential Office stated.

Consul General of Armenia in LA holds remote meeting with Congressman Michael Steele

Armenian Consul General in Los Angeles, Ambassador Armen Baibourtian held a remote meeting with US Congressman...

Armenia expresses solidarity with Greece amid wildfires

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed solidarity with Greece as the country is battling...

President Raisi to visit Armenia as Yerevan and Tehran discuss enhancing ties

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the newly-elected President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi held a meeting in...

Artsakh FM meets foreign journalists, representatives of youth organizations

On August 4, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met in Goris with a...

Armenian PM arrives in Iran

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Iran for the inauguration ceremony of President Ebrahim...

Armenian people voted for peace and stability – Lukashenko congratulates Pashinyan

President of Belarus Alexander Lukshenko congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of being appointed...

Economy

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

Oil is getting cheaper

Oil on Wednesday morning is moderately cheaper against the background of a tense epidemiological situation...

Oil prices are going down

World oil prices are falling, according to trading data.

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

World oil prices are rising

World oil prices are rising during trading on Tuesday, July 27, news.am informs.

Economic activity index in Armenia grows by 5%

According to the results of the first half of 2021, the index of economic activity in Armenia increased...

Oil is getting cheaper

World oil prices are falling on Monday morning, investors are assessing the risks around the situation...

Society

Syrian airline announces re-launch of Aleppo-Yerevan flights

The Syrian Ajnehat al-Sham airline announced the resumption of the Aleppo-Yerevan flights.

More than 390 houses damaged due to the war being renovated in Martuni

In the regional center of Martuni and in other settlements of the region, the reconstruction works of...

Russian peacekeepers provide safety of workers during installation of plumbing system near delimitative line in Artsakh

The servicemen of the Russian Peacekeeping Forces have provided the safety of civilian specialists that...

Artsakh of Life. Lyudmila Barseghyan

As a part of the project “Artsakh of Life”, "Artsakhpress" interviewed Chairman of the Board of the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

Stepanakert streets are being paved

The central roadway of Vagharshyan Street has been asphalted and currently marking works are being carried...

280 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the last 24 hours

In Armenia, 280 new cases of COVID-19 have already been reported per day, bringing the total number to...

Military

Arshak Karapetyan, Rustam Muradov discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan on Thursday, August 5 hosted the commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov.

Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Varanda (Fizuli)

During today’s searches conducted in Varanda (Fizuli), the Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved...

Attempt to penetrate Azerbaijani UAV into Armenian airspace suppressed

Azerbaijan again attempted to breach the Armenian airspace by flying a military UAV into the Gegharkunik...

Situation near Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable

Overnight August 4 and as of 10:00 in the morning the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was...

New Defense Minister, Russian ambassador discuss military-political cooperation

Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan held a meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin on August...

Russian peacekeepers practice modern combat tactics at training ground in Artsakh

As part of planned combat training exercises, the military personnel of CSS unit of the Russian peacekeeping...

Armenia opens case on damaging army vehicle amid Azerbaijani shelling

A criminal case has been opened on the fact of damage to an army vehicle as a result of shelling from...

Analytical

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Videos

Culture

Charity Concert Held in Stepanakert

Premiere of the song "My Hadrut" performed by the famous singer will take place

Stonehenge could follow Liverpool in losing its UNESCO world heritage status

Stepanakert Art School to hold reporting concert. The institution has a new address

Sport

World Champion from Artsakh will take part in international tournament

Artsakh athletes will take part in youth sports games in Yerevan

Tokyo 2020: Deputy minister Giloyan slams referee bias against Aleksanyan

Tokyo 2020: Wrestler Artur Aleksanyan takes silver

Diaspora

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

International

Russia reports over 23,100 COVID-19 cases in the past day

Zelensky urges Donbass residents who consider themselves Russian to leave for Russia

Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanon in response to rocket attacks

Anger in Turkey grows over government’s handling of wildfires

