World Champion from Artsakh will take part in international tournament

World champion, Artsakh athlete Armen Hayrapetyan will take part in an international mixed martial arts tournament.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Within the framework of the tournament his fight in the 57 kg weight category will take place on August 7 at 18:00 in Yerevan.

Armen Hayrapetyan told “Artsakhpress”.

"More than 20 professional fights will take place during the international tournament. I will fight with the representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hamid Reza. I am sure that I will win and raise the flag of Artsakh," said A. Hayrapetyan, in particular.