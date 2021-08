The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed solidarity with Greece as the country is battling ravaging wildfires.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Deeply saddened by news of the devastating wildfires that broke out across Greece. We express solidarity & deep sympathies w/brotherly people of Greece in these troubling times,” the foreign ministry tweeted.