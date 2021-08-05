The Syrian Ajnehat al-Sham airline announced the resumption of the Aleppo-Yerevan flights.

August 5, 2021, 14:10 Syrian airline announces re-launch of Aleppo-Yerevan flights

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Kantsasar newspaper’s editor-in-chief Zarmine Chilaboshian-Poghikian told Armenpress that this is the first time that regular flights from Aleppo to Yerevan are re-launched since the Syrian war. Before, travelers willing to fly to Yerevan had to depart from Damascus.

The round-trip flights will start in September and will be operated once a week.