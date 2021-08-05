More than 390 houses damaged due to the war being renovated in Martuni

In the regional center of Martuni and in other settlements of the region, the reconstruction works of the houses damaged due to the war continue.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informed “Artsakhpress”.

183 houses have been renovated since the war. Renovation works of about 398 private houses are in progress. The construction works in Martuni settlements are carried out by 44 construction companies, "said Marta Danielyan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh.