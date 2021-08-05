Russian peacekeepers provide safety of workers during installation of plumbing system near delimitative line in Artsakh

The servicemen of the Russian Peacekeeping Forces have provided the safety of civilian specialists that were carrying out engineering works referred to the installation of a 20-kilometre plumbing near the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) line of contact, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The nearest water supply station is located near the Line of Contact and local residents have therefore appealed to the Centre of Humanitarian Response of the Russian Peacekeeping Forces in order to provide the security of the engineering works.

Since the 11th of June 2021 Russian peacekeepers have provided the security of works implemented at the plumbing system located near the village of Taghavard, Martuni District. As soon as the commissioning works are implemented and the 20-kilometre waterway, the residents of the remote villages of Taghavard and Karmir Shouka will be supplied with potable water.

"Currently, there are activities implemented to provide the security of preventive works at the plumbing system located in the village of Taghavard. This plumbing system runs along the delimitative line that causes the necessity of presence of the peacekeeping forces," said the representative of the Russian Peacekeeping Forces, Alexey Kolesnikov.