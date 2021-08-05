Arshak Karapetyan, Rustam Muradov discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan on Thursday, August 5 hosted the commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov.
President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with Japan’s Ambassador to Armenia Fukushima Masanori, the Presidential Office stated.
Armenian Consul General in Los Angeles, Ambassador Armen Baibourtian held a remote meeting with US Congressman...
The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed solidarity with Greece as the country is battling...
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the newly-elected President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi held a meeting in...
On August 4, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met in Goris with a...
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Iran for the inauguration ceremony of President Ebrahim...
President of Belarus Alexander Lukshenko congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of being appointed...
World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.
Oil on Wednesday morning is moderately cheaper against the background of a tense epidemiological situation...
World oil prices are falling, according to trading data.
World oil prices are rising during trading on Tuesday, July 27, news.am informs.
According to the results of the first half of 2021, the index of economic activity in Armenia increased...
World oil prices are falling on Monday morning, investors are assessing the risks around the situation...
The Syrian Ajnehat al-Sham airline announced the resumption of the Aleppo-Yerevan flights.
In the regional center of Martuni and in other settlements of the region, the reconstruction works of...
The servicemen of the Russian Peacekeeping Forces have provided the safety of civilian specialists that...
As a part of the project “Artsakh of Life”, "Artsakhpress" interviewed Chairman of the Board of the...
1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...
The central roadway of Vagharshyan Street has been asphalted and currently marking works are being carried...
In Armenia, 280 new cases of COVID-19 have already been reported per day, bringing the total number to...
During today’s searches conducted in Varanda (Fizuli), the Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved...
Azerbaijan again attempted to breach the Armenian airspace by flying a military UAV into the Gegharkunik...
Overnight August 4 and as of 10:00 in the morning the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was...
Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan held a meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin on August...
As part of planned combat training exercises, the military personnel of CSS unit of the Russian peacekeeping...
A criminal case has been opened on the fact of damage to an army vehicle as a result of shelling from...
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...
