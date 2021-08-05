Arshak Karapetyan, Rustam Muradov discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan on Thursday, August 5 hosted the commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Russian peacekeeping unit congratulated the Minister of Defense on his appointment to the position.

The parties discussed issues related to the peacekeeping mission of the Russian Federation, as well as the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.