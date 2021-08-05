Artsakhpress

Politics

President Raisi to visit Armenia as Yerevan and Tehran discuss enhancing ties

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the newly-elected President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi held a meeting in Tehran on August 5, the Prime Minister’s Office said. PM Pashinyan arrived in the Iranian capital to attend President Raisi’s inauguration.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 5, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS“During the meeting the Iranian president thanked Prime Minister Pashinyan for accepting the invitation and arriving in Iran on a working visit, adding that Iran attaches importance to the continuous development of relations in the political, economic and humanitarian sectors with friendly Armenia. Nikol Pashinyan thanked Ebrahim Raisi for the warm reception and once again congratulated him on his election as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. PM Pashinyan emphasized that multilateral cooperation with Iran is of primary importance for Armenia, which is anchored on mutual respect and understanding.

“Centuries of friendship between our two nations, the close historical and cultural relations serve as a foundation for further developing bilateral partnership. We are ready to continue our dialogue and further enhance our bilateral cooperation agenda through joint efforts. The fact that I am here today proves our commitment on the highest level for deepening the relations and strengthening cooperation between Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” PM Pashinyan said.

In the context of strengthening bilateral ties, the prime minister prioritized the role of the Armenian community of Iran and thanked the Iranian government for ensuring all necessary opportunities in the direction of preserving national identity among the community.

The leaders of Armenia and Iran also discussed a broad circle of issues related to strengthening trade-economic ties. In particular, PM Pashinyan and President Raisi found the active operations of the Meghri Free Ezonomic Zone and the possibility of applying Free Trade Regime between Iran and the EEU as stimulus for developing partnership in this sector. They also found the development of regional connection routes as a priority, where the development of transportation connection from the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea and the development of cable connection will have key significance.

Nikol Pashinyan welcomed the Iranian side’s interest around the North-South highway construction project and added that the Armenian government is ready to discuss the participation of Iranian construction companies in an upcoming tender for the Sisian-Meghri section of the project.

Pashinyan and Raisi also addressed the possibilities of developing cooperation in the energy sector. In particular, they discussed the course of actions in the direction of launching the construction of the Iran-Armenia 400 kW electricity line, attached importance to the extension of the timeframes of the gas-electric energy exchange program and increase of volumes of the gas-electric energy exchange after the commissioning of the 3rd high-voltage power line.

The PM attached importance to Iran’s consistent efforts in the direction of establishing peace and stability in the region.

President Raisi noted that Iran prioritizes the maintenance of peace in the region, and added that Iran finds it necessary that all issues should be resolved through dialogue.

Pashinyan and Raisi then discussed issues related to new joint projects in the fields of healthcare, modern technologies, education, science and culture.

Raisi wished strength and vigor to Pashinyan in realizing the goals and development of Armenia. Pashinyan thanked Raisi and invited the Iranian president to visit Armenia, which Raisi accepted. PM Pashinyan and President Raisi tasked the heads of relevant government agencies to work closely to advance the various issues on the agenda of the Armenian-Iranian cooperation.
Later in the evening of August 5 PM Pashinyan will participate in the inauguration ceremony of President Raisi.

     

Politics

Economy

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

Society

Artsakh of Life. Lyudmila Barseghyan

As a part of the project “Artsakh of Life”, "Artsakhpress" interviewed Chairman of the Board of the “Stepanakert Children and Youth Creativity Center” SNCO, former deputy of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly, Honored Pedagogue of the Republic of Artsakh, Lyudmila Barseghyan.

Military

Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Varanda (Fizuli)

During today’s searches conducted in Varanda (Fizuli), the Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved the remains of another Armenian serviceman.

Analytical

Interview

Photos

Videos

Culture

Sport

Diaspora

International

