Artsakh FM meets foreign journalists, representatives of youth organizations

On August 4, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met in Goris with a group of journalists and representatives of youth organizations from Armenia, the Diaspora, and foreign countries participating in the trainings initiated by the Armenian General Benevolent Union and the ‘Ronak Press’ organization.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Issues related to the settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabagh conflict, Artsakh’s foreign policy, regional trends, and intra-Armenian relations were touched upon during the meeting. In a warm and friendly atmosphere, the Minister answered the questions of the participants, got acquainted with their views and opinions. On the same day, the Foreign Minister met with the staff and students of the Goris State University to discuss issues related to foreign and domestic policy and the state-building process. The sides noted the important role and significance of Artsakh and Syunik for the Armenian statehood and in regional geopolitical processes,” the Artsakh foreign ministry said in a news release.