As a part of the project “Artsakh of Life”, "Artsakhpress" interviewed Chairman of the Board of the “Stepanakert Children and Youth Creativity Center” SNCO, former deputy of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly, Honored Pedagogue of the Republic of Artsakh, Lyudmila Barseghyan.

August 5, 2021, 11:25 Artsakh of Life. Lyudmila Barseghyan

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Our interlocutor is convinced that everything will be fine. She calls on our compatriots not to leave Artsakh, but to stand up and develop our country with united forces.

"In general, I am optimistic by nature. I also always emphasize that we must live in our Homeland and remember that the current situation is temporary.

I believe that we will build our future by living, working and creating in Artsakh. We must do everything so that no one thinks about leaving Artsakh. I am sure everyone will return because they are longing for the Homeland.

I think we will return the territories of Artsakh, because the patriotic people of Artsakh make up a large percentage of our population.

I was born and raised in Artsakh, and I will continue to live here," said Lyudmila Barseghyan, in particular.