Anger in Turkey grows over government’s handling of wildfires

People across Turkey are looking for answers as to how summer wildfires got so desperately out of control, after seven straight days of unusually ferocious fires that continue to blaze throughout the south and west of the country, The Guardian reports..

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 5, ARTSAKHPRESSEight people, including two firefighters, have died in the wildfires that have engulfed large parts of Turkey’s Mediterranean coastlinesince last week and destroyed huge swathes of pine forest and agricultural land. While 137 fires in more than 30 provinces have been extinguished, at least nine are still burning, and more than 10,000 people have yet to return to damaged homes, resorts and hotels evacuated in the middle of the tourism season.

Strong winds, low humidity and scorching temperatures – the weather conditions that helped the fires spread – are likely to continue into next week, in what is widely feared may become increasingly normal for the region as the consequences of the climate crisis become impossible to ignore. The heat intensity of the wildfires is four times higher than anything on record for Turkey, according to satellite data shared with the Guardian last week.

“I am begging for five days, dying and begging [for the authorities to help],” said one distraught resident of a village near the resort town of Marmaris, who lost his house, in a video clip widely shared on Twitter. “There was not even one fire engine here. They said they will help when the fire comes near homes. Well, here you go, it came near homes. How on earth can such management, such governance exist?

“Now they say I should fix my house … God damn all of them. If they have any fear of God or a conscience, they should resign.”

Wildfires have also broken out in other parts of the Mediterranean basin, including Lebanon, Greece, Spain and Italy, as hot air from north Africa raises temperatures to more than 40C (104F).


     

Armenian PM arrives in Iran

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Iran for the inauguration ceremony of President Ebrahim Raisi, IRIB news agency reported.

Armenian people voted for peace and stability – Lukashenko congratulates Pashinyan

President of Belarus Alexander Lukshenko congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of being appointed...

President Sarkissian and Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan discuss border situation

President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan to discuss the situation at the...

Martakert will have at least 500 new apartments in near future: Arayik Harutyunyan held a consultation

On August 3, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan paid a working visit to the Martakert region.

Artur Tovmasyan received Permanent Representative of Artsakh to Russia

On August 3, Permanent Representative of Artsakh to the Russian Federation, Albert Andryan, accompanied...

Pallone amendment is Washington’s first message to Aliyev – ANCA Executive Director

The US House of Representatives’ passage of Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone’s...

Arayik Harutyunyan congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia

On 2 August, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan...

Oil is getting cheaper

Oil on Wednesday morning is moderately cheaper against the background of a tense epidemiological situation in the world and data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) on reserves of raw materials in the United States, news.am informs.

Oil prices are going down

World oil prices are falling, according to trading data.

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

World oil prices are rising

World oil prices are rising during trading on Tuesday, July 27, news.am informs.

Economic activity index in Armenia grows by 5%

According to the results of the first half of 2021, the index of economic activity in Armenia increased...

Oil is getting cheaper

World oil prices are falling on Monday morning, investors are assessing the risks around the situation...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Stepanakert streets are being paved

The central roadway of Vagharshyan Street has been asphalted and currently marking works are being carried out, the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informed.

280 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the last 24 hours

In Armenia, 280 new cases of COVID-19 have already been reported per day, bringing the total number to...

Student summer camp of Artsakh State University started

The student summer camp of the Artsakh State University was officially opened in the area of Patara village.

Twitter to collaborate with news sites to tackle disinformation

Twitter will collaborate with two of the largest international news providers, Reuters and the Associated...

Major HPP will be built in Martakert region

On August 3, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting, during which issues related...

''Artsakh of Life.'' Vitya Yaramishyan

As a part of the "Artsakh of Life" project, “Artsakhpress” interviewed Vitya Yaramishyan, Vice-rector...

Armenia records 230713 confirmed coronavirus cases

237 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, the Center for Control and Prevention of...

Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Varanda (Fizuli)

During today’s searches conducted in Varanda (Fizuli), the Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved the remains of another Armenian serviceman.

Attempt to penetrate Azerbaijani UAV into Armenian airspace suppressed

Azerbaijan again attempted to breach the Armenian airspace by flying a military UAV into the Gegharkunik...

Situation near Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable

Overnight August 4 and as of 10:00 in the morning the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was...

New Defense Minister, Russian ambassador discuss military-political cooperation

Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan held a meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin on August...

Russian peacekeepers practice modern combat tactics at training ground in Artsakh

As part of planned combat training exercises, the military personnel of CSS unit of the Russian peacekeeping...

Armenia opens case on damaging army vehicle amid Azerbaijani shelling

A criminal case has been opened on the fact of damage to an army vehicle as a result of shelling from...

Remains of another 4 Armenian servicemen found in and removed from Varanda

Servicemen of the Defense Army participated in the searches for the remains of deceased servicemen in...

Armenian people voted for peace and stability – Lukashenko congratulates Pashinyan
Three injured in a shooting in Sweden
Stepanakert streets are being paved
Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh NA Speaker Artur Tovmasyan gave an interview to 1in.am.

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Charity Concert Held in Stepanakert

Premiere of the song "My Hadrut" performed by the famous singer will take place

Stonehenge could follow Liverpool in losing its UNESCO world heritage status

Stepanakert Art School to hold reporting concert. The institution has a new address

Artsakh athletes will take part in youth sports games in Yerevan

Tokyo 2020: Deputy minister Giloyan slams referee bias against Aleksanyan

Tokyo 2020: Wrestler Artur Aleksanyan takes silver

Boxing: Team Armenia’s Bachkov on winning streak at Tokyo Olympics

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Anger in Turkey grows over government’s handling of wildfires

Three injured in a shooting in Sweden

Three killed as passenger trains collide in Czech Republic

Lebanon fires three missiles at Israel, artillery responds with artillery fire, IDF says

