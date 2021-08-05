Armenian people voted for peace and stability – Lukashenko congratulates Pashinyan

President of Belarus Alexander Lukshenko congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia, the official website of the President of Belarus informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''During the last elections the Armenian people voted for peace and stability, social-economic development, giving you the mandate to implement these important tasks for the country'', reads the congratulatory message.

Lukashenko expressed confidence that the further expansion of the multilateral cooperation between Belarus and Armenia, as well as the cooperation within the framework of integration programs, will contribute to the strengthening of friendship between the two countries and the growth of citizens' welfare.