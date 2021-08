The central roadway of Stepanakert's Vagharshyan Street has been asphalted and currently marking works are being carried out, the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informed.

August 4, 2021, 17:40 Stepanakert streets are being paved

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The streets of the capital are being paved within the framework of improvement programs.

The program is paid from the State budget.