During today’s searches conducted in Varanda (Fizuli), the Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved the remains of another Armenian serviceman.

August 4, 2021, 16:53 Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Varanda (Fizuli)

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: A forensic medicine expert examination to be conducted to determine the identity of the serviceman.