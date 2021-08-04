Within the framework of the Yerevan-Stepanakert cooperation, Artsakh athletes will also take part in the youth sports games envisaged as a part of the program of the Yerevan Municipality.

August 4, 2021, 16:22 Artsakh athletes will take part in youth sports games in Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The director of the Stepanakert Children and Youth Sports School and the head of the sports games delegation Emils Hovhannisyan told "Artsakhpress".

We will participate in the youth sports games with a group of about 50 athletes under the age of 16.