Russia confirmed 22,589 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 6,356,784, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, Tass informs.

August 4, 2021, 16:00 Russia reports over 22,500 daily COVID-19 cases

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: In relative terms, the number of cases grew by 0.36%.

Currently, as many as 515,227 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.