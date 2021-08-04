Russia reports over 22,500 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 22,589 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 6,356,784, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, Tass informs.
Russia confirmed 22,589 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 6,356,784, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, Tass informs.
President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan to discuss the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border regarding the violations of rights of persons living at the border towns and villages.
On August 3, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan paid a working visit to the Martakert region.
On August 3, Permanent Representative of Artsakh to the Russian Federation, Albert Andryan, accompanied...
The US House of Representatives’ passage of Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone’s...
On 2 August, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan...
By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Nikol Pashinyan has been appointed Prime Minister...
US congresswoman Katherine Clark urges Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw from the territory of Armenia,...
Oil on Wednesday morning is moderately cheaper against the background of a tense epidemiological situation in the world and data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) on reserves of raw materials in the United States, news.am informs.
World oil prices are falling, according to trading data.
World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.
World oil prices are rising during trading on Tuesday, July 27, news.am informs.
According to the results of the first half of 2021, the index of economic activity in Armenia increased...
World oil prices are falling on Monday morning, investors are assessing the risks around the situation...
World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
In Armenia, 280 new cases of COVID-19 have already been reported per day, bringing the total number to 230,993.
The student summer camp of the Artsakh State University was officially opened in the area of Patara village.
Twitter will collaborate with two of the largest international news providers, Reuters and the Associated...
On August 3, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting, during which issues related...
As a part of the "Artsakh of Life" project, “Artsakhpress” interviewed Vitya Yaramishyan, Vice-rector...
237 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, the Center for Control and Prevention of...
Karen Karapetyan, a young businessman displaced from Hadrut, is trying to make a unique contribution...
Azerbaijan again attempted to breach the Armenian airspace by flying a military UAV into the Gegharkunik province from across the border around 11:00, August 4, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.
Overnight August 4 and as of 10:00 in the morning the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was...
Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan held a meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin on August...
As part of planned combat training exercises, the military personnel of CSS unit of the Russian peacekeeping...
A criminal case has been opened on the fact of damage to an army vehicle as a result of shelling from...
Servicemen of the Defense Army participated in the searches for the remains of deceased servicemen in...
President Armen Sarkissian formalized the appointment of Arshak Karapetyan as Minister of Defense based...
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...
Artsakh NA Speaker Artur Tovmasyan gave an interview to 1in.am.
month
week
day