President Sarkissian and Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan discuss border situation

President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan to discuss the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border regarding the violations of rights of persons living at the border towns and villages.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 4, ARTSAKHPRESSHuman Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan briefed the president on the results of his fact-finding mission and examination of complaints from the provinces of Gegharkunik, Syunik and Ararat. Tatoyan said that the illegal actions of the Azeri military are continuously violating the rights of the border community residents of Armenia. He noted that the facts prove that the Azeri military are regularly instigating shootouts, while the Armenian military are fulfilling their function of protecting the population.

Arman Tatoyan told the president that the facts on the Azeri violations have already been presented to the diplomatic corps and international organizations in Armenia.


     

Economy

Oil is getting cheaper

Oil on Wednesday morning is moderately cheaper against the background of a tense epidemiological situation in the world and data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) on reserves of raw materials in the United States, news.am informs.

Society

280 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the last 24 hours

In Armenia, 280 new cases of COVID-19 have already been reported per day, bringing the total number to 230,993.

Military

Attempt to penetrate Azerbaijani UAV into Armenian airspace suppressed

Azerbaijan again attempted to breach the Armenian airspace by flying a military UAV into the Gegharkunik province from across the border around 11:00, August 4, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

Analytical

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...

Culture

Sport

Diaspora

International

