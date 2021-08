Oil on Wednesday morning is moderately cheaper against the background of a tense epidemiological situation in the world and data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) on reserves of raw materials in the United States, news.am informs.

August 4, 2021, 15:42 Oil is getting cheaper

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The price of October futures for Brent crude oil fell by 0.01% to $ 72.4 per barrel. September futures for WTI fell 0.24% to $ 70.39 per barrel.