Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

280 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the last 24 hours

In Armenia, 280 new cases of COVID-19 have already been reported per day, bringing the total number to 230,993.

280 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the last 24 hours

280 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the last 24 hours
STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 4, ARTSAKHPRESS4 patients died in the past day, bringing the death toll to 4625. 
149 patients recovered in the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 220,438.
As of 11:00, August 4 the number of active cases stood at 4808.

     

Politics

Martakert will have at least 500 new apartments in near future: Arayik Harutyunyan held a consultation

On August 3, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan paid a working visit to the Martakert region.

All news from section

Artur Tovmasyan received Permanent Representative of Artsakh to Russia

On August 3, Permanent Representative of Artsakh to the Russian Federation, Albert Andryan, accompanied...

Pallone amendment is Washington’s first message to Aliyev – ANCA Executive Director

The US House of Representatives’ passage of Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone’s...

Arayik Harutyunyan congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia

On 2 August, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan...

Nikol Pashinyan appointed Prime Minister of Armenia

By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Nikol Pashinyan has been appointed Prime Minister...

US congresswoman urges Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw from Armenian territories and stop violence

US congresswoman Katherine Clark urges Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw from the territory of Armenia,...

Greek Foreign Minister: The days of the Ottoman Empire are over

The days of the Ottoman Empire are over, said Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, urging Turkey to...

Economy

Oil prices are going down

World oil prices are falling, according to trading data.

All news from section

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

World oil prices are rising

World oil prices are rising during trading on Tuesday, July 27, news.am informs.

Economic activity index in Armenia grows by 5%

According to the results of the first half of 2021, the index of economic activity in Armenia increased...

Oil is getting cheaper

World oil prices are falling on Monday morning, investors are assessing the risks around the situation...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

280 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the last 24 hours

In Armenia, 280 new cases of COVID-19 have already been reported per day, bringing the total number to 230,993.

All news from section

Student summer camp of Artsakh State University started

The student summer camp of the Artsakh State University was officially opened in the area of Patara village.

Twitter to collaborate with news sites to tackle disinformation

Twitter will collaborate with two of the largest international news providers, Reuters and the Associated...

Major HPP will be built in Martakert region

On August 3, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting, during which issues related...

''Artsakh of Life.'' Vitya Yaramishyan

As a part of the "Artsakh of Life" project, “Artsakhpress” interviewed Vitya Yaramishyan, Vice-rector...

Armenia records 230713 confirmed coronavirus cases

237 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, the Center for Control and Prevention of...

The businessman from Hadrut trying to contribute to the recovery of Artsakh's economy

Karen Karapetyan, a young businessman displaced from Hadrut, is trying to make a unique contribution...

Military

Situation near Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable

Overnight August 4 and as of 10:00 in the morning the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was “relatively stable”, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement.

All news from section

New Defense Minister, Russian ambassador discuss military-political cooperation

Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan held a meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin on August...

Russian peacekeepers practice modern combat tactics at training ground in Artsakh

As part of planned combat training exercises, the military personnel of CSS unit of the Russian peacekeeping...

Armenia opens case on damaging army vehicle amid Azerbaijani shelling

A criminal case has been opened on the fact of damage to an army vehicle as a result of shelling from...

Remains of another 4 Armenian servicemen found in and removed from Varanda

Servicemen of the Defense Army participated in the searches for the remains of deceased servicemen in...

Arshak Karapetyan appointed Armenian Minister of Defense

President Armen Sarkissian formalized the appointment of Arshak Karapetyan as Minister of Defense based...

Body of 22-year-old soldier found in Artsakh

The Artsakh Defense Army says one of its soldiers was found dead after leaving his military base in circumstances...

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests
280 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the last 24 hours
Attack targeting acting Afghan defense minister left 8 dead
Situation near Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable
Tokyo 2020: Deputy minister Giloyan slams referee bias against Aleksanyan
more news

Analytical

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

All news from section

Interview

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh NA Speaker Artur Tovmasyan gave an interview to 1in.am.

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

All news from section

Photos

Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Charity Concert Held in Stepanakert

All news from section

Premiere of the song "My Hadrut" performed by the famous singer will take place

Stonehenge could follow Liverpool in losing its UNESCO world heritage status

Stepanakert Art School to hold reporting concert. The institution has a new address

Sport

Tokyo 2020: Deputy minister Giloyan slams referee bias against Aleksanyan

All news from section

Tokyo 2020: Wrestler Artur Aleksanyan takes silver

Boxing: Team Armenia’s Bachkov on winning streak at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Armenian Wrestler Artur Aleksanyan advances to final

Diaspora

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

All news from section

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

International

Attack targeting acting Afghan defense minister left 8 dead

All news from section

NATO and EU blame Iran for attack on merchant ship in Arabian Sea

Russia reports over 22,000 daily COVID-19 cases

Biden says he is hopeful about talks with Russia on strategic stability

Most Read

month

week

day

Search