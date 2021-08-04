280 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the last 24 hours

In Armenia, 280 new cases of COVID-19 have already been reported per day, bringing the total number to 230,993.
On August 3, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan paid a working visit to the Martakert region.
On August 3, Permanent Representative of Artsakh to the Russian Federation, Albert Andryan, accompanied...
The US House of Representatives’ passage of Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone’s...
On 2 August, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan...
By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Nikol Pashinyan has been appointed Prime Minister...
US congresswoman Katherine Clark urges Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw from the territory of Armenia,...
The days of the Ottoman Empire are over, said Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, urging Turkey to...
World oil prices are falling, according to trading data.
World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.
World oil prices are rising during trading on Tuesday, July 27, news.am informs.
According to the results of the first half of 2021, the index of economic activity in Armenia increased...
World oil prices are falling on Monday morning, investors are assessing the risks around the situation...
World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are dropping Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The student summer camp of the Artsakh State University was officially opened in the area of Patara village.
Twitter will collaborate with two of the largest international news providers, Reuters and the Associated...
On August 3, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting, during which issues related...
As a part of the "Artsakh of Life" project, “Artsakhpress” interviewed Vitya Yaramishyan, Vice-rector...
237 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, the Center for Control and Prevention of...
Karen Karapetyan, a young businessman displaced from Hadrut, is trying to make a unique contribution...
Overnight August 4 and as of 10:00 in the morning the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was “relatively stable”, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement.
Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan held a meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin on August...
As part of planned combat training exercises, the military personnel of CSS unit of the Russian peacekeeping...
A criminal case has been opened on the fact of damage to an army vehicle as a result of shelling from...
Servicemen of the Defense Army participated in the searches for the remains of deceased servicemen in...
President Armen Sarkissian formalized the appointment of Arshak Karapetyan as Minister of Defense based...
The Artsakh Defense Army says one of its soldiers was found dead after leaving his military base in circumstances...
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...
Artsakh NA Speaker Artur Tovmasyan gave an interview to 1in.am.
