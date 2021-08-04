280 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the last 24 hours

In Armenia, 280 new cases of COVID-19 have already been reported per day, bringing the total number to 230,993.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: 4 patients died in the past day, bringing the death toll to 4625.

149 patients recovered in the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 220,438.