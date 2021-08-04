An attack in an upscale neighborhood of Afghanistan’s capital that targeted the country’s acting defense minister left at least eight people dead and 20 wounded, authorities said Wednesday, AP reports.

August 4, 2021, 11:07 Attack targeting acting Afghan defense minister left 8 dead

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: A powerful explosion followed by a gun battle between Afghan security forces and insurgents took place the night before, said Interior Ministry spokesperson Mirwais Stanekzai. He said the casualty toll could rise.

It appeared that the guesthouse of acting Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi was targeted, Stanekzai said. He said Mohammadi was not hurt.

Mohammadi’s Jamiat-e-Islami party was told the minister was not in the guesthouse and his family had been safely evacuated.

All four attackers were shot and killed after five hours of fighting, Stanekzai said.

No one immediately took responsibility for the attack, but it came as Taliban insurgents have been pressing ahead with an offensive that is putting pressure on the provincial capitals in the south and west of the country.

The Islamic State group has claimed some recent attacks in Kabul but most have gone unclaimed, with the government and the Taliban blaming each other.