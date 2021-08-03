On August 3, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan paid a working visit to the Martakert region, the Republic of Artsakh.

August 3, 2021, 17:55 Martakert will have at least 500 new apartments in near future: Arayik Harutyunyan held a consultation

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: Arayik Harutyunyan got acquainted with the construction works being carried out in the region, discussed the existing problems with the community leaders in Martakert and gave a number of instructions.



The Head of the State presented the vision of the development of the town of Martakert, noting that in the near future Martakert should become the second largest settlement in the Republic. To achieve this, economic and infrastructure development projects are being developed. Arayik Harutyunyan named the issue of housing as the main problem of the city. Arayik Harutyunyan noted that Martakert will have at least 500 new apartments in the near future.

Referring to security issues, the President stressed that now the security is ensured through cooperation with the Artsakh Defense Army and the Russian peacekeeping troops. This cooperation provides an opportunity to solve a number of issues related to daily life.

President Harutyunyan held another meeting with the heads of the villages remaining in the occupied territories of Martakert region. Issues related to the resettlement of residents were discussed.

Karen Shahramanyan, Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Minister of Urban Planning Aram Sargsyan took part in the consultation.