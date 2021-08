Team Armenia’s Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan will be coming home with Olympic silver after he lost 5:1 to Russian Musa Evloev in the 97kg division final at Tokyo 2020.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 3, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: During his previous match Aleksanyan had suffered an injury.

Aleksanyan had won Olympic gold previously at Rio 2016 and also has a bronze medal from the London Olympics.