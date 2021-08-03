Student summer camp of Artsakh State University started

The student summer camp of the Artsakh State University has been officially opened in the area of Patara village.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: Zarine Sarajyan, the head of the media and public relations department of the university, told “Artsakhpress”, noting that about 100 students from the universities of Artsakh and Armenia are participating.

"The opening ceremony started with a minute of silence, paying tribute to the memory of the heroes fell in the 44-Day Artsakh War.

During these days, the camp participants will have an opportunity to participate in official meetings, lectures on urgent topics, debates and discussions, excursions, sports and cultural programs, "said Z. Sarajyan, adding that the opening ceremony of the camp was attended by the Artsakh State Minister, Artak Beglaryan, the Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Artsakh, Lusine Gharakhanyan, and the ArSU Rector, Armen Sargsyan.