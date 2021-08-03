Artur Tovmasyan received Permanent Representative of Artsakh to Russia

On August 3, Permanent Representative of Artsakh to the Russian Federation, Albert Andryan, accompanied by Ambassador on Special Assignments of the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Masis Mayilyan, was hosted in the Artsakh Parliament.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: Welcoming Albert Andryan, Artsakh National Assembly Speaker, Artur Tovmasyan highlighted the active relations with Russian politicians in the 90s.

Artur Tovmasyan presented the activities of the political forces of Artsakh during the 44-Day War in 2020, referred to the discussion and adoption of draft laws in the post-war period and the support programs, "said Anahit Hayriyan, Head of the Public Relations Department of the National Assembly.

Anahit Hayriyan noted that Albert Andryan, for his part, thanked for the reception and discussed the further activities.

The Chairman of the NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, Vahram Balayan, also attended the meeting.