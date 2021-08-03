Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan held a meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin on August 3 on the occasion of the appointment of a new defense affairs attaché at the Russian embassy.

New Defense Minister, Russian ambassador discuss military-political cooperation

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 3, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Karapetyan congratulated Colonel Igor Shcherbakov on his appointment and thanked the outgoing attaché Colonel Andrey Grishchuk for his active and effective work aimed at strengthening the military and military-technical cooperation between Armenia and Russia.

“A broad circle of bilateral military and military-political cooperation was discussed at the meeting, including current issues of mutual interest, views were exchanged around regional security,” the defense ministry said.

The process of the Armenia-Russia allied partnership and political dialogue, as well as effective cooperation in the defense sector was praised.