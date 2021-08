A charity concert with the participation of the Artsakh State Choir took place yesterday in the Stepanakert Culture and Youth Palace.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the head of the Artsakh State Choir, conductor Nina Grigoryan said that the charity concert has a symbol of hope and unity.

"The concert has been organized with great love and warmth.

All the money raised will be transferred to our Homeland defenders who were wounded during the 44-Day Artsakh War.

"Thanks to them and our martyrs life in Artsakh continues," said Nina Grigoryan.