On August 3, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting, during which issues related to the energy security of the Republic of Artsakh were discussed, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Before the 44-Day War, Artsakh had a self-sustaining energy system, but this changed when most of the energy capacity was left in the towns and regions which were captured by the Azerbaijani military.

Artsakh will build a 17,6MW HPP in Getavan, Martakert to restore the energy self-sustainability of the country and boost economic development,” said President Harutyunyan.

“The 25 million dollar project, called Getavan-1 will be launched through the Artsakh Investment Fund, but other investors will have the chance to join it as well,” he added.