As a part of the "Artsakh of Life" project, “Artsakhpress” interviewed Vitya Yaramishyan, Vice-rector at Artsakh State University, Candidate of Psychology and Associate Professor.

August 3, 2021, 11:25 ''Artsakh of Life.'' Vitya Yaramishyan

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: Yaramishyan noted that there is a lot to be done, especially to restore people's shattered faith in the future, on which the issue of living in Artsakh directly depends.

"Artsakh is wounded now; moreover, the injuries cover all spheres - territorial losses, security, ontological and social-psychological. I consider the presence of peacekeeping forces as a guarantee for the solution of some of the mentioned problems. Artsakh now is a large construction site, which also inspires certain signals and hopes.

I think it is necessary to maintain optimism, to appreciate everything we have, to multiply our abilities and to be educated. Learning should be a basic requirement for everyone. Otherwise, we will give our enemies an opportunity to deceive, tempt, manipulate and rule us .

We should act and not be afraid of making mistakes, and the authorities should be a little more long-sighted.

"Artsakh is our home and place. Artsakh is our Homeland.

"Living and working in the Homeland is not devotion or patriotism, but a simple duty," Yaramishyan said.