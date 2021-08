237 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, the Center for Control and Prevention of Diseases said .

August 3, 2021, 11:15 Armenia records 230713 confirmed coronavirus cases

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The total number of confirmed cases reached 230,713.

No deaths were recorded in the past day and the death toll stood at 4621.

156 patients recovered in the past day. A total of 220289 patients have recovered, 4681 are getting treatment.