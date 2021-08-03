Russian peacekeepers practice modern combat tactics at training ground in Artsakh

As part of planned combat training exercises, the military personnel of CSS unit of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) practiced the tactics of conducting modern combat at the Stepanakert training ground, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: In the course of the lesson, the drivers of the APC-80 armored personnel carriers in the mountainous terrain improved their skills in extreme driving at maximum speed in convoys through an explosive obstacle.

On the tactical field, in conditions as close as possible to combat, the servicemen repulsed the attack of a conditional sabotage group of the enemy, and using the BREM-K, the repair specialists quickly evacuated the damaged vehicles to the field assembly point to further restore their combat effectiveness.

In practical exercises, blank ammunition was actively used for the latest Kalashnikov AK-12 assault rifles and imitation tools - hand-held smoke grenades RGD-P.

Despite the round-the-clock duty of Russian peacekeepers at observation posts, the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent has planned classes in the main types of combat training.

In total, about 100 servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent were involved in combat training.