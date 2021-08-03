Armenia opens case on damaging army vehicle amid Azerbaijani shelling

A criminal case has been opened on the fact of damage to an army vehicle as a result of shelling from the Azerbaijani side.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the Armenian Investigative Committee, at about 18:30 on July 31, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired at the ZIL truck driven by A. Poghosyan, an employee of the contract service, news.am informs.

As a result of the shelling, the vehicle was damaged, and the military unit suffered significant damage. Fortunately, Poghosyan was not injured.