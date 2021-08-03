Artsakhpress

Sport

Boxing: Team Armenia’s Bachkov on winning streak at Tokyo Olympics

Armenian boxer Hovhannes Bachkov defeated Uzbekistan’s Elnur Abduraimov 5:0 at the Tokyo Olympics, making his way to the lightweight semi-finals where he will face Keyshawn Davis of the United States.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 3, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESSThe semi-final will take place on August 6.

Meanwhile, athlete Levon Aghasyan failed to pass the triple jump qualification with a score of 16.42.

Freestyle wrestler Arsen Harutyunyan (57kg) will have his first bout on August 4.


     

Politics

Pallone amendment is Washington’s first message to Aliyev – ANCA Executive Director

The US House of Representatives’ passage of Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone’s amendment on restricting U.S. foreign military financing and training assistance to Azerbaijan is Washington’s first message to Aliyev that he can no longer deal with the United States the way he used to>

Arayik Harutyunyan congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia

On 2 August, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan...

Nikol Pashinyan appointed Prime Minister of Armenia

By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Nikol Pashinyan has been appointed Prime Minister...

US congresswoman urges Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw from Armenian territories and stop violence

US congresswoman Katherine Clark urges Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw from the territory of Armenia,...

Greek Foreign Minister: The days of the Ottoman Empire are over

The days of the Ottoman Empire are over, said Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, urging Turkey to...

MEPs condemn Azerbaijan’s claims on Armenian territory

MEPs have condemned Azerbaijani claims on the Armenian territory.

Acting FM calls prosecution of Armenian POWs by Azerbaijan with sham charges impermissible

Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Armen Grigoryan received today head of the Delegation of the International...

Economy

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

World oil prices are rising

World oil prices are rising during trading on Tuesday, July 27, news.am informs.

Economic activity index in Armenia grows by 5%

According to the results of the first half of 2021, the index of economic activity in Armenia increased...

Oil is getting cheaper

World oil prices are falling on Monday morning, investors are assessing the risks around the situation...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Society

The Stepanakert-Goris interstate road being improved

The construction works of the Stepanakert-Goris interstate road continue.

Armenian Church commemorates St. Gregory the Theologian

The Armenian Apostolic Church commemorates St. Gregory the Theologian on Saturday, July 31, Qahana.am...

Memorial fountain erected in Karahunj in memory of fallen fellow-villager

In memory of Andrey Danielyan, a soldier from Karahunj, who died in the 44-Day Artsakh War , a memorial...

Artsakh of Life. Sofya Sargsyan

Within the framework of the "Artsakh of Life" project, the guest of "Artsakhpress" was the editor-in-chief...

No new COVID-19 case reported in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed no new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on...

New Community Hall and Medical Center Opened in Herher

On July 29, as a part of the ‘’Tufenkian’’ Charitable Foundation’s program, a newly built community...

Artsakh writer's book "I am running, wait!" presented in Stepanakert

On July 29, on the initiative of the Artsakh Writers' Union, took place the presentation of Artsakh writer...

Military

Remains of another 4 Armenian servicemen found in and removed from Varanda

Servicemen of the Defense Army participated in the searches for the remains of deceased servicemen in Varanda (Fizuli) region today, reported the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh.

Arshak Karapetyan appointed Armenian Minister of Defense

President Armen Sarkissian formalized the appointment of Arshak Karapetyan as Minister of Defense based...

Body of 22-year-old soldier found in Artsakh

The Artsakh Defense Army says one of its soldiers was found dead after leaving his military base in circumstances...

Azerbaijani authorities sentence 2 captured Armenians to 20 years in prison

The Azerbaijani authorities sentenced two captured Armenians, Ludwig Mkrtchyan and Alyosha Khosrovyan,...

Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire on the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh section

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia informs that on July 31, at 06:30, the units of the...

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions in Yeraskh border section

The Azerbaijani forces once again resorted to provocations in the Nakhichevan direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani...

Armenia downs Azerbaijani Aerostar drone

The Armenian Ministry of Defense reports that the Azerbaijani military’s drone which was intercepted...

Boxing: Team Armenia's Bachkov on winning streak at Tokyo Olympics
Pallone amendment is Washington's first message to Aliyev – ANCA Executive Director
Arayik Harutyunyan congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia
The Stepanakert-Goris interstate road being improved
Remains of another 4 Armenian servicemen found in and removed from Varanda
Analytical

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

The U.S. President Joe Biden prolonged the moratorium on prohibition of deliveries to Azerbaijan of the...

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

Interview

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh NA Speaker Artur Tovmasyan gave an interview to 1in.am.

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Culture

Premiere of the song "My Hadrut" performed by the famous singer will take place

Stonehenge could follow Liverpool in losing its UNESCO world heritage status

Stepanakert Art School to hold reporting concert. The institution has a new address

Tigran Hamasyan wins two awards from Deutscher Jazzpreis

Sport

Boxing: Team Armenia’s Bachkov on winning streak at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Armenian Wrestler Artur Aleksanyan advances to final

Artistic Gymnastics: Armenia’s Artur Davtyan wins bronze at Tokyo 2020

Boxing: Armenia’s Bachkov enters Tokyo 2020 quarterfinal with 4:1 win over Azerbaijan’s Chalabiyev

Diaspora

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

International

Biden says he is hopeful about talks with Russia on strategic stability

Russia reports over 23,500 daily COVID-19 cases

US Congress passes $2.1nn emergency funding for Capitol security and Afghan resettlement

Blinken says nuclear talks with Iran can't go on indefinitely

