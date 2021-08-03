Armenian boxer Hovhannes Bachkov defeated Uzbekistan’s Elnur Abduraimov 5:0 at the Tokyo Olympics, making his way to the lightweight semi-finals where he will face Keyshawn Davis of the United States.

August 3, 2021, 09:14 Boxing: Team Armenia’s Bachkov on winning streak at Tokyo Olympics

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 3, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The semi-final will take place on August 6.

Meanwhile, athlete Levon Aghasyan failed to pass the triple jump qualification with a score of 16.42.

Freestyle wrestler Arsen Harutyunyan (57kg) will have his first bout on August 4.