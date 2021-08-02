Karen Karapetyan, a young businessman displaced from Hadrut, is trying to make a unique contribution to the recovery of Artsakh's economy.

August 2, 2021, 18:54 The businessman from Hadrut trying to contribute to the recovery of Artsakh's economy

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, Karen Karapetyan said: "I had an idea for a business initiative a long time ago, but in another field. Having a great interest and skills in the IT field, it occurred to me to try my hand at that direction. My idea, no doubt, would have come to life if the ill-fated war had not occurred.

A war that changed everything and all of us; a war that changed the course of life, ideas about the future and our goals.

After the war, we all had a goal - to do the utmost to help wounded Artsakh and Artsakh people. So my friend Hrayr and I decided to make our own contribution to the reconstruction of Artsakh. During the war, when Hrayr was helping in the evacuation of the civilian population, he managed to notice the charm and beauty of the capital, the unbreakable will and endurance of the people of Artsakh, and decided not to spare effort and energy in rebuilding Artsakh after the war.

If we want to boost the economy, we must provide a pleasant environment for people. We started implementing such an idea. We took the direction Coffee to Go and we are trying to get in Artsakh a business in line with international standards and full of positive emotions. As a result, we have our first cafe in Stepanakert,”said K. Karapetyan. According to our interlocutor, there were difficulties on the way to the implementation of the program, but it was necessary to achieve the goal.

"Customers can also enjoy fragrant cakes, refreshing lemonades, smoothies made of fresh fruit at the Coff," said Karen Karapetyan.