On August 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation to discuss issues on the state credit policy, the Presidential Office stated.

August 2, 2021, 17:38 The state is starting a new credit policy: Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: President Harutyunyan noted that after the Turkish-Azerbaijani military aggression in 2020, significant problems arose in the banking sector. In order to fill the gap of banks not providing loans to the population, at this stage "Fides Mortgage Company" universal credit organization will start lending programs with some state subsidy. We are talking not only about apartment renovation, but also consumer and business loans.

"The people of Artsakh should have the opportunity to involve funds both to complete the pre-war programs and to start new ones."Financing of housing and business projects is especially important", noted the President of the Republic, giving instructions to the heads of relevant institutions to accelerate public lending principles and the process of developing mechanisms.