Servicemen of the Defense Army participated in the searches for the remains of deceased servicemen in Varanda (Fizuli) region today, reported the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh.

August 2, 2021, 16:55 Remains of another 4 Armenian servicemen found in and removed from Varanda

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: As a result of the search operations, the remains of four servicemen were found and removed.

A forensic medicine expert examination to be conducted to determine the identities of the serviceman.