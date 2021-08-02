Remains of another 4 Armenian servicemen found in and removed from Varanda

Servicemen of the Defense Army participated in the searches for the remains of deceased servicemen in Varanda (Fizuli) region today, reported the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh.
Servicemen of the Defense Army participated in the searches for the remains of deceased servicemen in Varanda (Fizuli) region today, reported the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh.
On 2 August, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia.
By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Nikol Pashinyan has been appointed Prime Minister...
US congresswoman Katherine Clark urges Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw from the territory of Armenia,...
The days of the Ottoman Empire are over, said Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, urging Turkey to...
MEPs have condemned Azerbaijani claims on the Armenian territory.
Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Armen Grigoryan received today head of the Delegation of the International...
Paul Gavan (Ireland, UEL), PACE rapporteur for the 'Humanitarian consequences of the conflict between...
World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.
World oil prices are rising during trading on Tuesday, July 27, news.am informs.
According to the results of the first half of 2021, the index of economic activity in Armenia increased...
World oil prices are falling on Monday morning, investors are assessing the risks around the situation...
World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are dropping Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.
The construction works of the Stepanakert-Goris interstate road continue.
The Armenian Apostolic Church commemorates St. Gregory the Theologian on Saturday, July 31, Qahana.am...
In memory of Andrey Danielyan, a soldier from Karahunj, who died in the 44-Day Artsakh War , a memorial...
Within the framework of the "Artsakh of Life" project, the guest of "Artsakhpress" was the editor-in-chief...
Artsakh confirmed no new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on...
On July 29, as a part of the ‘’Tufenkian’’ Charitable Foundation’s program, a newly built community...
On July 29, on the initiative of the Artsakh Writers' Union, took place the presentation of Artsakh writer...
Servicemen of the Defense Army participated in the searches for the remains of deceased servicemen in Varanda (Fizuli) region today, reported the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh.
President Armen Sarkissian formalized the appointment of Arshak Karapetyan as Minister of Defense based...
The Artsakh Defense Army says one of its soldiers was found dead after leaving his military base in circumstances...
The Azerbaijani authorities sentenced two captured Armenians, Ludwig Mkrtchyan and Alyosha Khosrovyan,...
The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia informs that on July 31, at 06:30, the units of the...
The Azerbaijani forces once again resorted to provocations in the Nakhichevan direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense reports that the Azerbaijani military’s drone which was intercepted...
The U.S. President Joe Biden prolonged the moratorium on prohibition of deliveries to Azerbaijan of the...
Artsakh NA Speaker Artur Tovmasyan gave an interview to 1in.am.
month
week
day