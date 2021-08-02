The construction works of the Stepanakert-Goris interstate road continue.

August 2, 2021, 17:06 The Stepanakert-Goris interstate road being improved

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informed "Artsakhpress".

"The construction works started a month ago and is being implemented as a part of the state budget program.

The contractor is" Kapavor "LLC," said Martha Danielyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh.