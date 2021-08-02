The Artsakh Defense Army says one of its soldiers was found dead after leaving his military base in circumstances that are yet to be determined.

August 2, 2021, 16:02 Body of 22-year-old soldier found in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The body of serviceman Pargev Margaryan (born 1998), was found 2,5 km from his military base in the northern direction around 11:30 on July 31.

An investigation is underway to find out the details of the case.

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh shares the grief of the loss and expresses its support to the family members, relatives and colleagues of the deceased serviceman.