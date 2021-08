By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Nikol Pashinyan has been appointed Prime Minister of Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Sarkissian signed the order pursuant to paragraph 1 of Article 149 of the Constitution.

Pashinyan’s candidacy was re-nominated by his Civil Contract party, which won majority of seats in the recent parliamentary election.