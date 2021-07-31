US congresswoman Katherine Clark urges Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw from the territory of Armenia, she wrote on her Twitter page.

July 31, 2021, 13:09 US congresswoman urges Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw from Armenian territories and stop violence

STEPANAKERT, JULY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''Azerbaijan’s military forces must withdraw from Armenian lands immediately and stop the violence that has already cost multiple lives. Proud to have voted for Chairman Frank Pallone’s amendment to cut off military funding to Azerbaijan and to stand with the Armenian people’’, Katherine Clark wrote.