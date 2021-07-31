US congresswoman urges Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw from Armenian territories and stop violence

Artsakhpress

US congresswoman Katherine Clark urges Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw from the territory of Armenia, she wrote on her Twitter page.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''Azerbaijan’s military forces must withdraw from Armenian lands immediately and stop the violence that has already cost multiple lives. Proud to have voted for Chairman Frank Pallone’s amendment to cut off military funding to Azerbaijan and to stand with the Armenian people’’, Katherine Clark wrote.


     

Greek Foreign Minister: The days of the Ottoman Empire are over

The days of the Ottoman Empire are over, said Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, urging Turkey to...

MEPs condemn Azerbaijan’s claims on Armenian territory

MEPs have condemned Azerbaijani claims on the Armenian territory.

Acting FM calls prosecution of Armenian POWs by Azerbaijan with sham charges impermissible

Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Armen Grigoryan received today head of the Delegation of the International...

PACE rapporteur calls for respecting ceasefire after recent border incidents between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Paul Gavan (Ireland, UEL), PACE rapporteur for the 'Humanitarian consequences of the conflict between...

Minsk Group co-chairs urge Armenia, Azerbaijan to return to negotiations as soon as possible

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Stephane Visconti of France, Andrew Schofer of the United States...

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office concerned over repeated incidents along Armenia-Azerbaijan border

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Foreign Minister of Sweden Ann Linde has commented on the recent escalation...

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

World oil prices are rising

World oil prices are rising during trading on Tuesday, July 27, news.am informs.

Economic activity index in Armenia grows by 5%

According to the results of the first half of 2021, the index of economic activity in Armenia increased...

Oil is getting cheaper

World oil prices are falling on Monday morning, investors are assessing the risks around the situation...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Armenian Church commemorates St. Gregory the Theologian

The Armenian Apostolic Church commemorates St. Gregory the Theologian on Saturday, July 31, Qahana.am reports.

Memorial fountain erected in Karahunj in memory of fallen fellow-villager

In memory of Andrey Danielyan, a soldier from Karahunj, who died in the 44-Day Artsakh War , a memorial...

Artsakh of Life. Sofya Sargsyan

Within the framework of the "Artsakh of Life" project, the guest of "Artsakhpress" was the editor-in-chief...

No new COVID-19 case reported in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed no new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on...

New Community Hall and Medical Center Opened in Herher

On July 29, as a part of the ‘’Tufenkian’’ Charitable Foundation’s program, a newly built community...

Artsakh writer's book "I am running, wait!" presented in Stepanakert

On July 29, on the initiative of the Artsakh Writers' Union, took place the presentation of Artsakh writer...

Facebook reports fastest revenue growth in five years

Facebook saw its fastest growth this quarter since 2016, the company revealed in its earnings report...

Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire on the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh section

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia informs that on July 31, at 06:30, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire on the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions in Yeraskh border section

The Azerbaijani forces once again resorted to provocations in the Nakhichevan direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani...

Armenia downs Azerbaijani Aerostar drone

The Armenian Ministry of Defense reports that the Azerbaijani military’s drone which was intercepted...

Armenia's air defense forces prevent infiltration of Azeri UAVs into Armenia's airspace: Armenia MOD

On July 29, starting from 23:00, the units of the Armenian air defense forces prevented the attempts...

Search for Artsakh war casualties continues in Jrakan

The search operations for the 2020 Artsakh war casualties continue today in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) region,...

The Azerbaijani armed forces again opened fire at the Armenian positions

On July 29, at around 08:40, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces again opened fire at the Armenian...

Azerbaijan again opens fire at Armenian positions in Gegharkunik section of border

On July 29, at around 03:00, in the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in the direction...

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

The U.S. President Joe Biden prolonged the moratorium on prohibition of deliveries to Azerbaijan of the...

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh NA Speaker Artur Tovmasyan gave an interview to 1in.am.

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Kindergarten opened in Stepanakert for the children of Hadrut
Kindergarten opened in Stepanakert for the children of Hadrut
Premiere of the song "My Hadrut" performed by the famous singer will take place

Stonehenge could follow Liverpool in losing its UNESCO world heritage status

Stepanakert Art School to hold reporting concert. The institution has a new address

Tigran Hamasyan wins two awards from Deutscher Jazzpreis

Boxing: Armenia’s Bachkov enters Tokyo 2020 quarterfinal with 4:1 win over Azerbaijan’s Chalabiyev

Tokyo Olympics: Armenian boxer Arman Darchinyan in quarter-finals

Artsakh athletes returned from Bulgaria with victory

Up to 10,000 Japanese fans to be permitted at Tokyo Olympic venues

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Biden says he is hopeful about talks with Russia on strategic stability

Russia reports over 23,500 daily COVID-19 cases

US Congress passes $2.1nn emergency funding for Capitol security and Afghan resettlement

Blinken says nuclear talks with Iran can't go on indefinitely

