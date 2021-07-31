The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia informs that on July 31, at 06:30, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire on the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: They tried to carry out fortification works using engineering equipment.

After the retaliatory actions of the Armenian positions, the enemy’s fire was silenced and the fortification works were stopped.