Armenian boxer Hovhannes Bachkov moved towards lightweight quarterfinals at Tokyo 2020 with a 4:1 victory over Azerbaijan’s Javid Chalabiyev, days after defeating Alston Ryan of Antigua and Barbuda.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Bachkov’s next opponent is Uzbekistan’s Elnur Abduraimov. The bout is set for August 3.