The days of the Ottoman Empire are over, said Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, urging Turkey to abide by international law, Kathimerini reported.

July 30, 2021, 17:56 Greek Foreign Minister: The days of the Ottoman Empire are over

STEPANAKERT, JULY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Turkey must finally understand that it can no longer behave as if we live in the 18th or 19th century, Dendias said.

Respect for international law and the law of the sea are the guiding principles of relations between states, he said.

It would be in the interest of Turkish society to realize this, most of which, I believe, already share these views he said.