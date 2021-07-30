Memorial fountain erected in Karahunj in memory of fallen fellow-villager

In memory of Andrey Danielyan, a soldier from Karahunj, who died in the 44-Day Artsakh War , a memorial fountain was erected in the village of Karahunj, Martuni region of the Artsakh Republic.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The hero's relatives, fellow-villagers and comrades-in-arms took part in the opening ceremony.

"The memorial fountain was built with joint efforts of the head of Martuni regional administration, Edik Avanesyan and the head of the community, Arsen Ghahramanyan. The young people of the village, who also took part in the 44-Day War, actively participated in the work. Andrey loved his Homeland more than life.

He fought to the last drop of his blood and died a brave death. We are grateful to our hero,”said fellow-villager Susanna Danielyan. The friends of the hero speak about him with great pride, remembering the good and bad days spent together, the cruel moments of the war and the heroic episodes.

Photos by "Amaras" newspaper