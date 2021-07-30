Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions in Yeraskh border section

The Azerbaijani forces once again resorted to provocations in the Nakhichevan direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on Friday, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: “In particular, starting from 11:20 to 11:30, the Azerbaijani units opened fire from sniper rifles and various caliber firearms at the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh section of the border. The Azerbaijani fire was stopped after the response actions of the Armenian side. There are no victims from the Armenian side”, the statement says.