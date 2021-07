Within the framework of the "Artsakh of Life" project, the guest of "Artsakhpress" was the editor-in-chief of "STEPANAKERT" newspaper, pedagogue and writer Sofya Sargsyan.

July 30, 2021, 12:00 Artsakh of Life. Sofya Sargsyan

STEPANAKERT, JULY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Exemplary episodes of patriotic activity are created by everyone who lives and works in Artsakh, as their activities contribute to the noble cause of state-building and reconstruction of wounded Artsakh.

As for my activity, I should note that for 21 years I have been trying to do my best in the field of journalism to convey the realities of the state-building process to the public. We inform about the remarkable episodes, achievements and shortcomings of Artsakh.

"As a writer, I consider it my duty to present to the world the Artsakh people, who despite difficulties creates and never depressed," said S. Sargsyan.