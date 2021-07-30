Artsakhpress

Society

''Tufenkian'' Charitable Foundation donated an apartment to a serviceman from Herher

The “Tufenkian” Charitable Foundation has donated a newly built apartment to Karen Grigoryan, a serviceman from the Herher community of Artsakh’s Martuni region , who was wounded due to the 44-Day War.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 30, ARTSAKHPRESSFor the defense of Homeland, 20-year-old Karen fought against the enemy in Martuni, Varanda (Fizuli).

"I could not live in our former apartment because of my health condition. Thanks to the ‘’Tufenkian’’ Charitable Foundation, our new apartment is provided with all the amenities I need.

I am very grateful to the foundation for their good deeds," said Karen Grigoryan.

Karen's father, Spartak Grigoryan, for his part, thanked the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation.

"I am very grateful for building this apartment. Let the Tufenkian Foundation continue its sacred task in Artsakh," said Grigoryan.

Politics

Minsk Group co-chairs urge Armenia, Azerbaijan to return to negotiations as soon as possible

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Stephane Visconti of France, Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, and Igor Khovaev of the Russian Federation) made the following statement:

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office concerned over repeated incidents along Armenia-Azerbaijan border

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Foreign Minister of Sweden Ann Linde has commented on the recent escalation...

Germany deeply concerned over renewed escalation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, calls for reinstating ceasefire

Director for Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia at the German Foreign Ministry Matthias Lüttenberg...

Iran ready to help restore peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh voiced Tehran's readiness to help restore peace...

Artsakh Foreign Ministry Statement on the Illegal Visit of Parliament Chairmen of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan to the Occupied Territories of Artsakh

The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement on the illegal visit of parliament...

Peskov has no comment on deployment of Russian border guards points on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

The Kremlin has no comment on acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan’s idea of deploying...

Congressman Schiff urges State Department to pressure Azerbaijan to abide by ceasefire

Congressman Adam Schiff condemned Azerbaijan's latest attack against Armenia, killing 3 Armenian soldiers.

Economy

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

World oil prices are rising

World oil prices are rising during trading on Tuesday, July 27, news.am informs.

Economic activity index in Armenia grows by 5%

According to the results of the first half of 2021, the index of economic activity in Armenia increased...

Oil is getting cheaper

World oil prices are falling on Monday morning, investors are assessing the risks around the situation...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Society

New Community Hall and Medical Center Opened in Herher

On July 29, as a part of the ‘’Tufenkian’’ Charitable Foundation’s program, a newly built community hall has been opened in the Herher community of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh, where the community medical center will also operate.

Artsakh writer's book "I am running, wait!" presented in Stepanakert

On July 29, on the initiative of the Artsakh Writers' Union, took place the presentation of Artsakh writer...

Facebook reports fastest revenue growth in five years

Facebook saw its fastest growth this quarter since 2016, the company revealed in its earnings report...

COVID-19: Armenian government allocates over 3 bln drams for purchase of Sinopharm, Pfizer vaccines

The Armenian government allocated 3 billion 459 billion drams for the purchase of Chinese Sinopharm and...

Apartment buildings being built in Stepanakert for the residents of Hadrut

With the financial support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, apartment buildings will be built in the...

UN warns of large numbers of Earth-threatening asteroids

The Scientific and Technical Subcommittee of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space has...

‘Armenian Armed Forces protect the rights, life and peace of our residents’ - Ombudsman

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has outlined at least three undeniable facts about the...

Military

Armenia downs Azerbaijani Aerostar drone

The Armenian Ministry of Defense reports that the Azerbaijani military’s drone which was intercepted and shot down was an Aerostar UAV.

Armenia's air defense forces prevent infiltration of Azeri UAVs into Armenia's airspace: Armenia MOD

On July 29, starting from 23:00, the units of the Armenian air defense forces prevented the attempts...

Search for Artsakh war casualties continues in Jrakan

The search operations for the 2020 Artsakh war casualties continue today in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) region,...

The Azerbaijani armed forces again opened fire at the Armenian positions

On July 29, at around 08:40, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces again opened fire at the Armenian...

Azerbaijan again opens fire at Armenian positions in Gegharkunik section of border

On July 29, at around 03:00, in the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in the direction...

Armenia to assume CSTO chairmanship – parliamentary standing committee chair

Armenia will assume the chairmanship of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on September...

Defense Ministry plans to hold three-month trainings for reservists

Armenia’s Defense Ministry has put into circulation a draft on “Declaring Trainings” which proposes...

Blinken says nuclear talks with Iran can't go on indefinitely
Minsk Group co-chairs urge Armenia, Azerbaijan to return to negotiations as soon as possible
Armenia downs Azerbaijani Aerostar drone
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office concerned over repeated incidents along Armenia-Azerbaijan border
Analytical

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

The U.S. President Joe Biden prolonged the moratorium on prohibition of deliveries to Azerbaijan of the...

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

Interview

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh NA Speaker Artur Tovmasyan gave an interview to 1in.am.

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Photos

Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Kindergarten opened in Stepanakert for the children of Hadrut
Kindergarten opened in Stepanakert for the children of Hadrut
Videos

Culture

Premiere of the song "My Hadrut" performed by the famous singer will take place

Stonehenge could follow Liverpool in losing its UNESCO world heritage status

Stepanakert Art School to hold reporting concert. The institution has a new address

Tigran Hamasyan wins two awards from Deutscher Jazzpreis

Sport

Tokyo Olympics: Armenian boxer Arman Darchinyan in quarter-finals

Artsakh athletes returned from Bulgaria with victory

Up to 10,000 Japanese fans to be permitted at Tokyo Olympic venues

Sports commentator Nobel Arustamyan gets accreditation for EURO 2020

Diaspora

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

International

Blinken says nuclear talks with Iran can't go on indefinitely

Iraqi army helicopter crash kills five

Russian Defense Ministry signs contract on first 10 S-500 air defense systems

Death toll from floods in China's Henan rises to 73

