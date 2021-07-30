''Tufenkian'' Charitable Foundation donated an apartment to a serviceman from Herher

The “Tufenkian” Charitable Foundation has donated a newly built apartment to Karen Grigoryan, a serviceman from the Herher community of Artsakh’s Martuni region , who was wounded due to the 44-Day War.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: For the defense of Homeland, 20-year-old Karen fought against the enemy in Martuni, Varanda (Fizuli).

"I could not live in our former apartment because of my health condition. Thanks to the ‘’Tufenkian’’ Charitable Foundation, our new apartment is provided with all the amenities I need.

I am very grateful to the foundation for their good deeds," said Karen Grigoryan.

Karen's father, Spartak Grigoryan, for his part, thanked the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation.

"I am very grateful for building this apartment. Let the Tufenkian Foundation continue its sacred task in Artsakh," said Grigoryan.