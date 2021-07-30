Artsakh confirmed no new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.
No new COVID-19 case reported in Artsakh
STEPANAKERT, JULY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh’s total COVID-19 case load stands at 2,944.
