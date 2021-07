The Armenian Ministry of Defense reports that the Azerbaijani military’s drone which was intercepted and shot down was an Aerostar UAV.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The wreckage of the drone fell 3.5 km north of the village of Vanevan in Gegharkunik Province.

The Defense Ministry said earlier that starting from 11pm Thursday, the air defense units of the Armenian military thwarted attempts by Azerbaijani UAVs to enter the airspace of Armenia on the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The Aerostar drone is produced by the Israeli Aeronautics Defense Systems.